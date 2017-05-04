Justin McKee and Calesse Bair were crowned the king and queen of the 2017 Scotland County R-I prom on Saturday night.
Posted on May 4, 2017 at 9:00 am
Tags: 2017 prom, Calesse Bair, Justin McKee
