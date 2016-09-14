Results for this year’s Scotland County Antique Fair floats, games, raffles and tractor pulls are in!

For the Chain Drag, first place went to James Dalton; second place to Jason Steele; and third place to Boone Doscher.

Boone Doscher took first place in the Ball Drop; Wanda Hicks took second; and third place went to James Dalton.

In the Wagon Backing, Melinda Briggs earned first; Brian Briggs took second; and Jason Steele took third.

The team of Kory Norton and Ron Black took first place in the Chicken Game; Andrew Doscher and Kevin Doscher took second place; and third went to Brian Dalton and Dewayne Durham.

In the Barrel Roll, Boone Doscher took first place; Andrew Doscher took second; and third place went to Travis Durham.

Andrew Doscher was the first place winner in the Toilet Bowl game; Joey Walsh second; and Kory Norton took third.

David Jackson was the winner of the Slow Race.

Peddle Tractor Pull Results were:

In Class 4 Travis Tague was the first place winner; Hannah Steele took second; and Kanten Burnett took third.

For Class 5 Brody Wheeler was the first place winner; Max Nunan took second; and Addy Chance took third.

For Class 6 Bryston Garmen took first place; Raelynn Tedrow took second; Jathan Fuller earned third.

In Class 7 Avery Cowell took first place; Trevor Tague took second; and Colin Hatfield earned third place.

In Class 8 Dane Blessing was the first place winner; Matthew Ebeling took second place; and Jackson Steele took third place.

In Class 9 Kendall Small earned first place honors; Jaci Knupp took second place; and Morgan Scheib earned third place.

For Class 10 Nickolas Holt won first place; Hugh Baker won second place; and Payton Frederick won third place.

For Class 11 Aiden Frederick won first place; Hannah Anders won second place; and Owen Triplett won third place.

This year’s raffle winners were Randle Aldridge on Thursday night; Paxton Musgrove on Friday night; Fred Henderson and David Jackson on Saturday night.

In the float contests, the First Christian Church took first place in the church category; first place in the 4-H category went to the Gorin Go-Getters and second place went to the Azen Jolly Timers. First place in the Civic division went to Burrus Seed.

Tractor Show results were: Best Restored Antique went to David Mohr for his 1936 IH F20; Best Restored Classic and Farthest Distance went to Dewey and Scott Sedore of Moberly, MO for their Massey Harris Mustang and Plow; Oldest went to David Mohr for his 1930 IH Regular; Most Original went to Gary Hicks of Brashear, MO for his ACD-14.

Garden Tractor results were: Best Restored went to Doc Wiggins for his David Bradley; Oldest went to Doc Wiggins for his Gibson SD; Farthest Distance went to Mike Eastin from Gillette, Wyoming.

Small Engine results were: Best Restored was a Maytag owned by Mike Eastin; Oldest went to Marvin and Don Collop for their 1909 IHC; Farthest Distance was Mike Eastin from Gillette, WY.

Best Restored Machinery went to Dewey and Scott Sedore from Moberly, MO for their Massey Harris with Plow.