The flag will be furling with the bell ringing at the old Rutledge School building Sunday, September 18, 2016, around 10:30, as Rutledge School Alumni, families, friends, and former teachers meet near the flag pole to share a day of reminiscing, picture taking, and tours of the old Alma mater. There is much to see now that the Rutledge School Restoration Society has delved into refurbishing this historical 1912 structure of mortar and brick.

Lunch will be served at noon in the school gymnasium by this diligent group of volunteers who have spent many hours fund raising to make this restoration possible. Reservations for the meal are being accepted by Betty Lodewegen at phone No. 660-465-7752 (e-mail wel@nemr.net) or Lonnie Triplett at phone No. 660-465-2837 (e-mail lontrip@nemr.net). Cost for the day’s event will be $15.00 per person. This will cover the delicious meal, with, any funds remaining after cost of food going into the restoration fund. This is payable at the door; however, reservations by phone or e-mail by September 16 will assure that everyone will get to enjoy the meal.

The museum is up and going. Gwen Ladwig has spent numerous hours updating one of the classrooms to allow the community to soon enjoy much history of the Rutledge School. She would graciously accept mementos students might have hidden away in closets to add to her already interesting exhibition. You won’t want to miss a visit to the museum!

A team of Truman State University students and their professor, with consultation from Scotland County University Extension staff, have worked untiringly with the restoration organization to meet the summer application deadline for the Rutledge School to be recognized by and placed on the National Historical Register. Response to this application is anxiously awaited.

Much has been done to improve the condition of the school building since the last reunion. It will amaze everyone! If you get to Rutledge early on September 18, the Rutledge New Testament Church and the Rutledge Baptist Church will both be holding regular services beginning at 9:00 a.m. You would have time to attend the Rutledge church of choice and still make it to the reunion kick-off at 10:30 a.m.

The Rutledge School Restoration Society says, “Everything old is new again, come see!”