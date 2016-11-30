The Boyer Retreat, owned by Shelly Boyer and Natalie Cook, located at 229 N. Clay in Memphis, will be one of the homes featured on the 2016 Omicron Theta Holiday Homes Tour. This Victorian style home underwent restoration and beautiful changes by the previous owners, Keith and Michelle Klein. The couple also remodeled the home’s kitchen. With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, Shelly and Natalie are opening the house for lodging. Their motto is “Let us be your home away from home.” Home Tour guests are reminded that parking for the Boyer Retreat is limited. The Omicron Theta Holiday Homes Tour will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4th. Tickets will be available the day of the Tour only at Tumbleweeds on the square in Memphis starting at 12:45 p.m. Ticket price is $10.00 and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Scotland County 4-H Extension Council.