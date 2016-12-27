The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution prohibits any United States citizen from being denied the right to vote on the basis of sex. It was ratified on August 18, 1920. The Constitution allows the states to determine the qualifications for voting, and until the 1910s   most states did not allow women  to vote. The amendment was the culmination of the women’s suffrage movement in the United States, which was fought at both state and national levels  to achieve the vote. It effectively overruled  Minor  v. Happersett, in which a unanimous Supreme Court ruled  that the Fourteenth Amendment did not give women the  right to vote. Susan B. Anthony and Ellizabeth Cady Stanton (one of the founders of  the Daughters of the  American Revolution) drafted the amendment and first introduced it in 1878; it was forty-one  years later, in 1919, when the Congress submitted the amendment to the states for ratification. A year  later, it was ratified by the  required  number of states, with Tennessee’s ratification being the final vote needed  to add the amendment to the Constitution. In Leser v. Garnett (1922), the Supreme Court rejected claims that the  amendment was unconstitutionally adopted.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution