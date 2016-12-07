Grant and loan funding for a new waste disposal truck were finalized at the December 1st meeting of the Memphis City Council with some good news for customers of the local service.

Interest rates for the $150,000 loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered during the closing period for the loan, dropping from 2.875% to 2.375%, creating approximately $400 a month in savings for the Memphis Community Betterment Organization (MCBO), which is securing the funding on behalf of the Memphis City Sanitation.

In addition to the loan, USDA is also providing a $25,000 grant to MCBO to help meet the needs for a new trash truck. The USDA helped secure the low interest rates for the seven-year loan that will allow the city to replace its lone trash truck. Proceeds from residential and commercial refuse collection fees will be used to repay the loan.

Disability Insurance

In other business, the Memphis City Council approved the addition of a short-term disability policy to the insurance coverage offered by the city to its employees.

The policy will aid employees who have an injury or illness that forces them to miss more than seven consecutive days and having exhausted all other sick leave and paid vacation. It will provide a disability payment of 67% of the employee’s base bi-weekly wage or salary. The benefit may be paid for a maximum of 90 days per calendar year.

Law Offenses

The council also brought policy and codes up to date with a new Chapter 215 of the city code book dealing with law offenses.

Passage of Senate Bill 491 and House Bill 1371 by state law makers created several changes to state statutes dealing with crime and punishment and these changes are reflected in the new Chapter 215.

Passed in 2014, the state law changes were the first to Missouri’s criminal code since 1979. Among the changes are stiffer penalties for crimes against children and for fatal drunk driving incidents while reducing penalties for marijuana possession.

Levee

Superintendent Roy Monroe indicated that efforts to pursue a possible earthen levee to protect the city’s light and water plants from future flooding has run into issues with the Missouri Corp of Engineers regarding potential changes to be made to wetland areas.

The city is considering constructing the levee on private property west of the facility as a more cost efficient alternative to building cement flood walls around the city’s main electric substation, which lies east of the Fabius River, which in the past decade has twice flooded enough to threaten the facilities.

Park Shelters

Monroe also reported that the city’s grant application for funding to replace several deteriorating shelter houses at the city parks, was denied by the state.

The council instructed Monroe to seek building estimates for installing metal structures instead of the current wooden construction plans that were proposed in the grant application.

If more economical alternatives can be identified, the council agreed that the city should pursue local partnerships with community groups to seek funding to continue the necessary upgrades in the municipal park system to help expand public opportunities for recreation.