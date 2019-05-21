Approximately 72 alumni, family, and friends attended the 104th annual Wyaconda C-1 Alumni banquet held Saturday, May 11, at the Clark County Middle School Gym.

After the invocation given by Louis Ferguson, the group enjoyed the evening meal, catered by Steve’s Family Dining. Steve Howell and his parents Larry and Ilene once again did a marvelous job with the food and serving!

President Chris Hull called the meeting to order after the meal and provided the group with fun facts about each of the honored class years. For the class of 1949, three of the four surviving class members were in attendance, and they shared a little about their lives: Louis Ferguson, June (Steele) Ferguson, and William North. The fourth surviving member of the class, Harold Boone, sent a letter to be shared with the alumni.

Those giving the response for the other honored classes were Janet (Carter) Bair (1959), Candy (Childress) Humes (1969), and Joe Humes (1979). No members for the class of 1994 were present.

The secretary’s report was presented by Cookie Howell, and the members approved it. Mary Dieterich presented the treasurer’s report, and it was approved. Cookie Howell read the necrology report, and a moment of silence was observed for those members who had passed away in the past year.

Attendance prizes were awarded to those who scored a Bingo in the Wildcat Bingo game, featuring fun (and not so fun) things students may have experienced while at WHS. This led to some interesting stories being recounted.

There was no old business. In new business, the alumni voted to donate money to Clark County Middle School in appreciation for allowing the banquet to be held at the gym. In other new business, it was stressed that increased participation in helping with planning the banquet and silent auction would need to take place for the continuation of a successful banquet.

The same officers were retained for next year: Chris Hull, president; Mark St. Clair, vice president; Cookie Howell, recording secretary; and Mary Dieterich, corresponding secretary/treasurer.

After the meeting was adjourned, the results of the silent auction were announced.