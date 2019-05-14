SCR-I golfers Conner Harrison and Brock Aylward concluded their 2019 season one-step shy of state, missing the cut on May 6th at the sectional golf tourney.

The 2019 golf season came to a close for two Scotland County Tigers at sectional play on Monday, May 6th at Tanglewood Golf Course.

Conner Harrison and Brock Aylward both failed to make the final cut to advance to the state championship. The top 12 individual scores from the 18-hole event qualified for the state finals.

Lewis & Clark Conference member Westran won the sectional team title with a 335 and Van-Far also advanced to state with a team score of 351.

Kannon Kendrick won the individual medalist honors for the event scoring a 72, par for the course. Mark Floyd of Barat was runner up with a 74, tying with Rylee Hanson of Van-Far. Westran’s Trey Burton was fourth with a 75 and Connor Heitmeyer of Paris was sixth with an 81. Rounding out the top 10 were Ethan Goff of Westran (82), Jaden Wyant of Putnam County (85) and Adam Forrest of Paris (85) and Remington Feldewerth of Louis (86) and Cody Amen of Schuyler County (86).

The cut for the state playoffs proved to be a 91.

Harrison carded a 97 and Aylward shot a 99 to tie for 26th and 29th place overall respectively.