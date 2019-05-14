While 13 often is considered unlucky, it is the number of Scotland County athletes who have the good fortune to be moving on to the Missouri Class 1 state track championships this Friday in Jefferson City.

The baker’s dozen of Tigers and Lady Tigers will compete in 14 different events as SCR-I compiled top four finishes on numerous fronts at the Class 1 Sectional on Saturday.

Matthew Woods took top honors, claiming victory in the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.68 seconds. The senior also anchored the Tigers’ 4×200 meter relay team that took top honors at sectionals. Other team members are Spencer Kerkmann, Kaden Anders and Alex Long.

Woods will have a full day Friday at Jefferson City, where he will also compete in the long jump after taking third at sectionals with a distance of 19’6″. Woods made it 4-4 on state qualifiers with a second place finish in the 200 meter dash in a time of 24.21.

Anders, Kerkmann, Alex Long and Hayden Long advanced to state with a third place finish in the 4×100 relay.

Hayden Long also advanced to state in the 300 meter hurdles with a fourth place finish as well as the discus, where he took second place with a distance of 121’5″.

Grant McRobert advanced to state in the shot put with a fourth place finish at a distance of 39’7″.

Abby Blessing was the lone Lady Tiger to qualify individually, with a third place finish in the high jump, where she cleared 4’7″.

SCR-I however did advance four relay teams.

The 4×200 team of Shantel Small, Abigail Curry, Hailey Kraus and Aayla Humphrey finished second.

The 4×100, 4×400 and 4×800 teams all finished third to move on to state.

The 4×100 qualifiers were Kraus, Curry, Emiley Dial and Humphrey. The 4×400 and 4×800 squads consisted of Katelyn Talbert, Small, Curry and Kraus.