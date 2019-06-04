Terren Sue (Mattingly) Byers, the daughter of Wayne and Babe Mattingly, was born on September 13, 1948 in Washington, Indiana and she went home to God on May 28, 2019.

Terry graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in Montgomery, Indiana. She attended college later in life, earning her Bachelor of Science Degree in Accountancy from Culver-Stockton College in 1992. Terry had two marriages – the first to Carlis Craft and the second to Don Byers. While both marriages ended in divorce, she would say they were still good because she ended up with two great kids.

Terry put her heart and soul into the family business, The Catfish Place, which she operated with two of her siblings. Terry worked in the family business in various ways since 1977 when she moved from Indiana to join her parents in Missouri. She was forever coming up with new ideas and implementing fun ways for people to enjoy spending time at The Catfish Place campgrounds in Arbela, Missouri.

Terry enjoyed her work thoroughly, but she also found time for other favorite interests. She was an avid bowler, participating in weekly leagues and traveling for tournaments around the state. She also greatly enjoyed cake decorating and made many beautiful special occasion cakes. For a time, she also taught cake decorating for students participating in 4-H. Other hobbies included cooking, playing cards, watching Cubs baseball, and decorating for Christmas. She truly loved planning and assembling the Christmas display at The Catfish Place and was most happy while watching people enjoy it.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband, Carlis.

Surviving and keeping her memory alive are her siblings; Gale (Stephen) Longworth of Chillicothe, MO, Mark (Janet) Mattingly of Memphis MO, Steven Mattingly of Arbela, MO, Angie (Steve) Chance of Arbela, MO; her son Rick (Laura) Byers of Secor, Illinois; her daughter Heather (Danny) Bradley of Wentzville, Missouri; her grandchildren, Alyssa, Xavier, and Taylor; plus special friends Gary and Pat Arnold and many other close friends and extended family members.

Terry’s favorite charities were American Heart Association and C.O.P.D. research. Anyone wishing to donate in her memory can leave it or mail it to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E Madison St. Memphis MO 63555.

Memorial Chapel Services were held at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis Saturday afternoon, June 1, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Carrol Davenport officiating. The family will have a private committal at a later date.

