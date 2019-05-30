MENU
Thursday, May 30 – Ham and Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Salad, Buttered Beets, Cornbread, Cake
Friday, May 31 – Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Marinated Tomatoes, Lima Beans, Slice Bead, Pudding
Monday, June 3 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Mixed beans, Hot Roll, Ice Cream
Tuesday, June 4 – Country Fried steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Tomato and Zucchini, Bread, Applesauce Cake
Wed., June 5 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Jello and Fruit
Thursday, June 6 – Barbecue or Plain Riblett, Cauliflower and Cheese, Coleslaw, Bread, Cherry Salad
Friday, June 7 – Salmon oaf, Mac and Cheese, Seven Layer Salad, Brussels Sprouts, Cornbread, Strawberry Shortcake
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, May 30 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 5 – Board Election (if needed).
Thursday, June 6 – card Party 5 p.m.
