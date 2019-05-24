MENU
Thursday, May 23 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Bread, Cookie
Friday, May 24 – Fish Fillets, Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli Salad, Peas, Cornbread, Cream Pie
Monday, May 27 – Memorial Day, “Honoring All”. Center closed; no meals.
Tuesday, May 28 – Juicy Burger/bun, French Fries, Cauliflower Blend Vegetables, Pears, Cookie
Wed., May 29 – Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday, May 30 – Ham and Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Salad, Buttered Beets, Cornbread, Cake
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, May 23 – Card Party 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, May 28 – Movin On Group here at 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 30 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
