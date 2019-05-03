MENU

Thursday, May 2 – Ham and Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Salad, Buttered Beets, Cornbread, Cake

Friday, May 3 – Turkey, Dressing, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Peas, Hot Roll, Pumpkin Bars

Monday, May 6 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Beans, Hot Roll, Ice Cream

Tuesday, May 7 – Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Tomato and Zucchini Blend, Bread, Applesauce Cake

Wed., May 8 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Jell-O and Fruit

Thursday, May 9 – BBQ or Plain Riblett, Cauliflower and Cheese, Coleslaw, Bread, Cherry Salad

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, May 2 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 9 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.