Breakfast

Thursday, May 23 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Friday, May 24 – Cook’s Surprise; Last day of school!

Monday, May 27 – No School.

Tuesday, May 28 – French Toast Sticks, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday, May 29 – Flapjack on a Stick, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk

Thursday, May 30 – Breakfast Burrito, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, May 23 – Cook’s Surprise

Friday, May 17 – Sack Lunch, Last day of School.

Monday, May 27 –No school.

Tuesday, May 28 – Pepperoni Pizza, Green Beans, Mandarin Orange Slices

Wednesday, May 29 – Chicken and Noodles, Whipped Potatoes, Buttered Corn, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears

Thursday, May 30 – Walking taco, Lettuce/Cottage Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sliced Peaches