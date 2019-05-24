Breakfast
Thursday, May 23 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, May 24 – Cook’s Surprise; Last day of school!
Monday, May 27 – No School.
Tuesday, May 28 – French Toast Sticks, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, May 29 – Flapjack on a Stick, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Thursday, May 30 – Breakfast Burrito, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, May 23 – Cook’s Surprise
Friday, May 17 – Sack Lunch, Last day of School.
Monday, May 27 –No school.
Tuesday, May 28 – Pepperoni Pizza, Green Beans, Mandarin Orange Slices
Wednesday, May 29 – Chicken and Noodles, Whipped Potatoes, Buttered Corn, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears
Thursday, May 30 – Walking taco, Lettuce/Cottage Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sliced Peaches
