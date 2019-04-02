Breakfast
Thursday, April 4 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, April 5 – Sausage/Gravy Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday, April 8 – Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Cinnamon Applesauce, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, April 9 – Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Cereal, Hash Browns, Toast/Jelly, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wed., April 10 – Sausage/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, April 11 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, April 4 – Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Homemade Bread Slice, Fruit Salad, Fresh Fruit
Friday, April 5 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Bar BQ Pork Sandwich, Potato Rounds, Peas/Carrots, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, April 8 – Chicken Nuggets, Corn Dog, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, April 9 – School-Made Pizza, BBQ Meatballs/Roll, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, April 10 – Country Fried Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Jell-O/Fruit
Thursday, April 11 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit Cocktail, Fresh Fruit
