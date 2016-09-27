Brian Scheurer of Memphis has been awarded multiple scholarships from the Truman State University Foundation for 2016-17.

Scheurer, a communication and business administration double major, received the Hearst Communication Scholarship in the amount of $500, as well as the Dr. Paul Owen Selby Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. Truman has the highest graduation rate among the state’s public colleges and universities. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 20 consecutive years. Washington Monthly named Truman the No. 1 master’s university in the nation.