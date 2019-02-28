PROFESSIONAL ADMINSTRATION SERVICES

The Region C Northeast Missouri Solid Waste Management District (NEMOSWMD) is seeking proposals for Administrative Services, Grant Coordination Services, and office space to be funded through a formula allocation received from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Solid Waste Management Program (MDNR). The NEMOSWMD serves the counties of Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Schuyler and Scotland.

NEMOSWMD intends to offer an annual contract renewable for up to five consecutive 12 month periods, beginning July 1, 2019.

Administrative and grant coordination services shall include, but are not limited to solid waste services planning, financial management including procurement, contract management, record keeping, accounting services, preparing grant calls, maintaining grant files for all sub-grantees, grant application preparation and submittal ; maintaining an inventory of District assets, meeting scheduling and facilitating, maintaining compliance with MDNR reporting requirements, preparing an annual report, conducting bi-annual assessment of recycling services and other activities as directed by the NEMOSWMD Executive Board and Advisory Committee.

Information provided to the Solid Waste Management District shall include:

The specialized experience and technical competence of the applicant with respect to grant administration and preparation and related work. The past record of performance of the applicant with respect to such factors as to the quality of work and ability to meet schedules. The applicant’s proximity to and familiarity with the area where the projects are located. Capability of carrying out all aspects of professional and administration activities. Detailed cost of services and space provided (include description of space provided). Qualifications of key staff involved in program.

The NEMOSWMD encourages the submission of proposals from small, minority, and female owned firms. The information requested above must be received as sealed bids clearly labeled “Administrative Services for Northeast Missouri Solid Waste Management District” on the outside of the envelope; addressed to Mark Thompson, Chairman, NEMO Solid Waste Management District, Adair County Courthouse, 106 West Washington St., Kirksville, MO 63501 no later than 5:00 p.m., April 18, 2019.