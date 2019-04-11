For default in payment of the debt, to wit: a promissory note in the principal amount of Eighty Thousand Dollars ($80,000.00) described in and secured by Deed of Trust executed by Connie L. Ward and Euel J. Myers, dated June 26, 2009, conveying to A. David Peppard, as Trustee, and Terry Broocke, as Lender/Beneficiary, the property hereinafter described; which said Deed of Trust was filed June 26, 2009, in Book 276, Page 748, in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds within and for the County of Scotland, State of Missouri, to wit:

ALL OF LOT 8 AND THE SOUTH HALF OF LOT 7 IN BLOCK FIVE OF THE ORIGINAL TOWN, NOW CITY OF MEMPHIS, SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI.

The undersigned Trustee will, at the request of the legal holder of said note and in accordance with the provisions of said Deed of Trust, on May 3, 2019, between the hours of nine o’clock a.m. and five o’clock p.m. at the west front door of the Scotland County Courthouse in Memphis, Missouri, specifically at two o’clock p.m., sell at public vendue to the highest bidder, for cash, the real property situate in the County of Scotland, State of Missouri, hereinabove described.

The proceeds of said sale shall be utilized to satisfy said note and costs.

/s/ A. David Peppard

A. David Peppard, Trustee

PEPPARD LAW OFFICE, P.C.

200 S. Eighth St.

St. Joseph, Missouri 64501

Telephone: 816.273.0040

Telefax: 816.689.2033

e-mail: PeppardLaw@aol.com

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.