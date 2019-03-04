Mary Louise Baxter was born on December 7, 1920 in Schuyler County, Missouri and passed away on March 3, 2019 at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri. Mary was the daughter of Noah William and Clara Josephine (Miller) Jackson and was born December 7, 1920 in Schuyler County, Missouri.

Mary graduated from the Downing High School in Downing, Missouri in 1938. On September 15, 1939, she was united in marriage to Willard Olen Baxter and to this union two children were born, James and Donna. Mary and Willard spent 62 years together on their farm. Mary continued to live on the farm until moving to the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis, Missouri in 2010.

Surviving are her children, James Willard Baxter and wife, Rose of Downing, Missouri and Donna Byrn of Greentop, Missouri; four grandchildren, Doug Byrn and wife, Stacey of Downing, Missouri, Tom Baxter and wife, Cindy of Downing, Missouri, Brian Byrn and wife, Tina of Greentop, Missouri and Paula Gordy and husband, Verl of Lancaster, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren, Logan Byrn and wife, Kiley of Greentop, Missouri, Mackenzie Fuller and husband, Jerad of Memphis, Missouri, Kylie Byrn of Downing, Missouri, Brandon Baxter and wife, Kanessa of Kirksville, Missouri, Jordan Baxter of Kirksville, Missouri, Hayden Gordy of Lancaster and Weston Byrn of Greentop, Missouri; six great-great-grandchildren, Jayden, Cooper and Isaiah Baxter of Kirksville, Missouri, Lecen and Brysen Fuller of Memphis, Missouri and Cole Byrn of Greentop, Missouri; several nieces, nephews and other family members.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2001; her daughter-in-law, Carolyn Baxter and her son-in-law, Walter Byrn; brothers, Leland and wife, Faye Jackson, Bernie and wife, Loubell, Lloyd and wife, Doris; sisters, Lela Pearl Jackson, Martha and husband, Wesley McConnell, Bina Lou and husband, Junior Childress and Wilma Lee and husband Russell Baxter.

Mary was an active member of the Coffey Christian Church from her youth until the church closed in 1998. Thereafter, she attended the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri. Mary was active in Coffey 4-H and was a clothing leader for some time. Mary enjoyed her garden and her flowers, but her main enjoyment was when she was able to spend time with her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren! Mary was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri with Larry Smith, Pastor of the Downing Christian Church officiating. Music will be provided by organist, Betty Anderson and Alisa Kigar, soloist performing “Sheltered In The Arms of God” and “Beyond The Sunset”. Pallbearers will be Tom Baxter, Doug Byrn, Weston Byrn, Logan Byrn, Hayden Gordy and Brandon Baxter. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Jackson, John Jackson, Edwin Jackson, Jack Childress and Jaye Baxter. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. until the time of the services at 2:00 p.m. at the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the Coffey Cemetery. Burial will be in the Coffey Cemetery, south of Downing, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.