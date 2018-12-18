Lisa Janette (Birk) Washington, 61, of Iowa City, IA, died Friday, December 14,2018, at home.

Lisa was born May 7, 1957 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Jan Huffman. Afterbirth, she was adopted by the lovely Earl and Beverly Birk of Memphis, Missouri. She grew up in Memphis and graduated from Scotland County High School in 1975. She went on to graduate from Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa in 1978, with her licensed practical nursing degree. She moved to Iowa City that same year and in July of 1979 started working as an LPN at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

In 1981 she met the love of her life, Ronnie Washington and in 1983, Lisa moved in with Ronnie and his daughter Nicole – and they became a family. Lisa embraced Nicole as her own daughter and loved her as such and Nicole loved her just the same. In August of 1991, Lisa and Ronnie were married. To that union her beloved son Miles was born in August of 1993. In December of 2004, Lisa was blessed with twin granddaughters, Nikayla and Nichelle, that she loved very much.

Time went on and Lisa continued to work at the University of Iowa making many friends.

She worked on ENT-GH and the pediatric bone marrow transplant unit, before leaving the unit and working in Epidemiology, where she retired from in 2015.

Lisa leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Ronnie Washington of Iowa City; her daughter, Nicole Marie Johnson (Steven) of Meridian, Mississippi; her son, Miles Washington of Iowa City; granddaughters, Nikayla and Nichelle Johnson and a loving mother-in-law, Willie Lang, all of Meridian, Mississippi; her best friend and acquired sister, Joan Barr of Coralville; close friends and acquired family, Terry and Shellie Irwin and family of Mission Viejo, California; a godson, Derek Irwin of Minneapolis, Minnesota and a host of cousins and friends.

Her parents, Earl and Beverly Birk and her close cousin, Diana (Donaldson) Billingsley preceded her in death.

Visitation was held December 19th at Lensing Funeral Home in Coralville, IA. Instead of flowers and plants, the family requests memorials to Iowa City Hospice or Diabetes Research, c/o The University of Iowa Foundation.