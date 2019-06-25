Joy B. Robertson, age 86, of Wyaconda, MO, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

Joy was born November 6, 1932, in Kahoka, the daughter of Erbie and Thelma Hayden Young.

She was a graduate of Kahoka High School. On December 9, 1951, she was united in marriage to James B. Robertson. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2018.

Survivors include three sons: Jim (Debbie) Robertson of Columbia, MO, David Robertson of Memphis, MO, and Dennis (Mary Ann) Robertson of Blue Springs, MO; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Robertson of Wyaconda, MO; seven grandchildren: Charlotte Robertson (David Schneider) of Philadelphia, PA, Marye “Kate” (Danny) Richmond of Memphis, MO, Jaime (Derrick) Dodson of Sedalia, MO, Cody (John) Higgins of Columbia, MO, Pamela (Jeff) Kemp of Ft. Collins, CO; Michael (Janelle) Robertson of Kansas City, MO and Aaron Cline of Columbus, OH; seven great-grandchildren: Nova and Penelope Cline, John Charles Higgins IV and Olivia Rose Higgins, Adilyn and Emily Kemp, and Wendy Robertson; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a son, William Rhodes Robertson.

Prior to her marriage, Joy worked for Sherwoods in Kahoka. Later she worked for Bourgeois Grocery Store and the Peoples Bank of Wyaconda. The majority of her time was spent as a homemaker, raising her four sons.

Joy was a member of the Wyaconda Baptist Church, Kahoka Chapter # 40, O.E.S. and the Wyaconda Red Hatters. She was involved in 4-H for many years with her sons and grandchildren.

Joy was very involved in her sons’ lives. She opened her home to their friends at any and all times, being “grandma” and “mom” to many. Her house was always a welcome place and she always managed to feed everyone. The kids held many sledding parties and again, Joy, would make sure everyone was warm with hot chocolate. While raising the kids, she served on the Wyaconda PTA and she and Dorothy Bertram made many donuts as fundraisers for the school.

She was an excellent cook and the required item would be her egg noodles which all of her family was crazy about. She was a lady in every sense, the way she looked, the way she acted, and the way she treated others. She was loved by all and never once had a bad or negative word to say about anyone.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka. Burial will follow in the Wyaconda Cemetery.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after noon on Tuesday with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Wyaconda Cemetery or the Wyaconda Fire Department.

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservice.com.