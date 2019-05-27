John Calvin Hesse, age 90, of Kahoka, MO, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Scotland Co. Memorial Hospital in Memphis, MO.

Calvin was born January 17, 1929 at Kahoka, Missouri to John Franklin and Myra Beatrice Miller Hesse.

He was married to Lola Mae Chesnut of Tulsa, Oklahoma at Coweta, Oklahoma on April 25, 1954 and returned to Kahoka where he continued farming.

Survivors include his wife, Lola, of the home; two sons: John “Jay” Calvin (Dawn) Hesse V, of Revere and Rick Allen (Lucretia) Hesse of Kahoka; six grandchildren: Michelle (Keith) Kleine of Kahoka, Devin (Jodi) Green of Cedar Hill, MO, Brandon (Crystal) Green of

House Springs, MO, Kristopher Hesse of Kahoka, and Kodi and Kelsie Hesse both of Revere; nine great grandchildren: Jordan, McKenzie, and Riley Cain Green, Chayson, Boden McKay and Graydon Kleine, and Zachary, Ayden Allen and Emery Abigail Green; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Fannie Wolkey and Emily (Jim) Hankins all of Warsaw, MO; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Catherine Bragg; and, three brothers-in-law: A.J. Anderson, Whit Bragg, and Henry Wolkey.

Calvin attended grade school at Clark City, graduated from Kahoka High School in 1946 and attended the University of Missouri for two years. He farmed the next two years until joining and serving in the U.S. Navy Seabees for two years. While in the Navy, he constructed housing for Navy and Marine pilots and crews, constructed underground bomb-proof jet fuel storage and built new and updated existing airstrips to handle larger aircraft. He also built warmup areas for new jet fighters being phased in. In addition, he crushed, washed, and sized beach gravel for making concrete; cleared vegetation (trees) and leveled areas for airport and building construction. Guantanamo Bay, Cuba,-Argentia, Newfoundland,-Port Huenemia, California,-Boot Camp Great Lakes, Chicago, IL.

He was a member of the Kahoka Presbyterian Church where he served as Middle class Sunday School Teacher, served as Deacon from February 26, 1956 to September 29, 1968, and ordained as an Elder on September 29, 1968. He also served as Treasurer for over 50 years.

While still farming, he served as President of the Clark County Farm Bureau for 4 years.

He served on the Soil Conservation Board for many years, and worked soil conservation, clearing land and building terraces and ponds.

Calvin worked for the U. S. Postal Service for a total of 20 years, the first 10 as a part-time one day a week Rural Letter Carrier and the second 10 years following his retirement from farming as a full-time Rural Letter Carrier.

His dedication to his faith and family was an integral part of his life.

Funeral services with military rites were held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka with his sons officiating. Burial followed in the Kahoka Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Kahoka Presbyterian Church.

