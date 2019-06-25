Nicholas and Jessica Smith of Green City, MO are the parents of a son, Boone Henry Smith, born June 11, 2019 at 7:22 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Boone weighed 7 lbs 3 oz and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Bob and Paulette Thompson of Kirksville; Margaret Smith of Kirksville; and Phillip Smith of Green City.
Posted on June 25, 2019 at 11:40 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.