Jonathen and Ashley Seyb are the parents of a daughter, Paisley Nichole Stormie Seyb, born May 6, 2019 at 8:45 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Paisley weighed 7 lbs 4.4 oz and was 20.5 inches long. She has a sibling, Remington. Grandparents are Jake & Julie Birky of Wyaconda; Betty Knupp of Wyaconda; Mark Seyb of Wyaconda; Jason Birky of Wyaconda; Billie Champlin of Kahoka; Jason Seyb of Wyaconda; and Kandi Seyb of Wyaconda.
Posted on May 14, 2019 at 1:44 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
