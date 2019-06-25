BelleMae Sparks and Seth Groseclose of Glenwood, MO are the parents of a daughter, Hudsin Beverly Arlene Groseclose, born June 10, 2019 at 10:13 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Hudsin weighed 6 lbs 5 oz and was 20 inches long. Siblings are Robert, Seth, and Audrey.
Posted on June 25, 2019 at 11:26 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
