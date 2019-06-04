Toni Harrison and Josh Frederick of Memphis are the parents of a son, Sawyer Lane Frederick, born May 26, 2019 at 11:47 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Sawyer weighed 8 lbs 6 oz and was 21 inches long. Siblings are Melissa, Gareth and Lynden.
Posted on June 4, 2019 at 11:44 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.