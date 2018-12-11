Kiel and Brook Eudaley of Memphis are the parents of a son, Darby Beau Eudaley, born December 3, 2018 at 8:40 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Darby weighed 8 lbs 2 oz and was 22 inches long. Siblings are Kamryn and Sullivan. Grandparents are Mike and Brenda Roe of Rutledge and Eric and Sandra Lundell of Washburn, IL.
